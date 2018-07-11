Ugandan pro boxer Lubega vows to “crush” Tanzanian in world title cruiser weight fight

Cruiser Weight World Championship Fight:

Main Fight : Joseph “Fabulous – Joey Vegas” Lubega (Uganda) Vs Karama “After Bell” Nyilawila (Tanzania)

: Joseph “Fabulous – Joey Vegas” Lubega (Uganda) Vs Karama “After Bell” Nyilawila (Tanzania) Saturday, 25 th August 2018

At Kati Kati Restaurant, Lugogo – Kampala

*Theme: Beyond Borders

*Entry Fees: Shs 20,000 (Ordinary), Shs 50,000 (VIP), Shs 250,000 (VVIP)

Pivot Media

All preparations for a successful cruiser weight (Junior heavyweight) championship between Uganda’s Joseph “Joey Vegas” Lubega and Tanzanian Karama “After Bell” Nyilawila are progressing well ahead of the August 25th 2018 fight in Kampala.

The two hard hitting fighters take to the ring in a twelve round encounter at Kati Kati Restaurant, Lugogo in Kampala.

According to the organizers of this fight, A&B Promotions, the duel has been dubbed on the theme “Beyond Borders” and before the main do, there will be a couple of under card fights.

Pivot Media

For starters, Lubega, 36, is a 2002 Commonwealth Games silver medalist who also competed at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

He boasts of an illustrious career and previously was a British Masters Super Middleweight title holder.

In 2012, Lubega knocked out Trinidad and Tobago’s Kirt Sinnette in front of the latter`s home crowd to be crowned World Boxing Council International light heavyweight champion.

He thus equaled to the task, becoming the second Ugandan to win a WBCI title after Justin “Ugandan Destroyer” Juuko won a similar crown in the super featherweight division in 1997.

This is one fight that I am eagerly looking forward to win. My training thus far has been going on well and I will intensify on the regime ahead of fight. To all my fans, I call up to you to come in big numbers on 25th August 2018 as I bring down the Tanzanian

Pivot Media

A & B Promotions Director Acram Iga whilst addressing the media during the fight launch on 11th July 2018 at Kati Kati Restaurant believes the seven under card fights alongside the main fight will guarantee the boxing faithful a great worth of his penny;

There has been a lot of untapped talent in Ugandan boxing which we want to expose. When you combine already established talents with raw ones, you create a new audience.By putting in place this high profile fight, we believe it brings a crowd that will also get to know about the upcoming youngsters. Boxing has also been associated with vices like drug abuse and crime. This is something we want to change by giving boxing a clean image.

Pivot Media

Enter Lubega’s opponent, Nyailawila – a 34 year old South paw pugilist.

He is nicknamed ‘After Bell’ for the rapid attacks immediately the bell sounds.

Nyailawila has been referred to as ‘Tanzania’s Evander’ in reference to former American professional boxer, Evander Holyfield, who reigned as the undisputed champion in both the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions.

Pivot Media

Undercard fights:

Before the main fight, the fans will be treated to a fair share of seven undercard fights, including a ladies’ fight (three professional bouts and four in the open category).

The professional catergory will see Nicolas Buule battle Hudson Muhumuza, Muhammed Sebyala locks horns with Tony Onyango.

Hawa Daku and Lukiya Nasiriti are the two ladies who will face off.

In the open category, Stanley Mugerwa faces David Ochan, Muzamilu Kotoma takes on Peter Brinton Luggya, Yusuf Babu faces George Owino whilst Musa Shadir entertains David Semujju.

A&B Promotions has partnered with Fenon, Marcos Spa and Gym, Swat Security, Photogenix and Round 13.

Prices:

Ordinary tickets will cost Shs20,000, VIP tickets for Shs50,000 and VVIP tickets are available for Shs250,000.

Tables of seven are also available with reservations being made on 0773462282.

Gates will open as early as 4 PM.

Pivot Media

Under card Fights:

Professionals

Nicolas Buule Vs Hudson Muhumuza

Muhammed Sebyala Vs Tony Onyango

Hawa Daku Vs Lukiya Nasiriti

Open category