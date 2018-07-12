Another former Vipers’ player departs for trials in Botswana

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Intelligent forward Tonny “Ten” Odur, 33, has left Uganda for greener pastures in Botswana Premier League.

Odur traveled by Kenya Airways to the Southern Africa country where he is expected by Thursday afternoon.

According to the deal broker, FIFA players’ agent Musa Atagenda Ssebulime, Odur is expected to conduct trials with 2017/18 Botswana Premier league runners up Galaxy Football Club.

“Tonny Odur will conduct trials with Galaxy Football Club in Botswana. We wish him all the best” Atagenda, who also represents Tom Masiko, Ivan “Kojja” Ntege, Isaac Ntege among others noted.

Atagenda also traveled to Botswana to ascertain the player’s comfort while on the trial stint.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Odur, who has been contracted with Vipers joins defender Halid Lwaliwa and striker Alfred Leku among the new players to fly to Botswana.

Already, two Ugandans play in Botswana. These are midfielder Ntege and striker Francis Olaki who turn out for reigning champions Township Rollers and Extension Gunners FC respectively.

Odur has previously played at Express, Vipers, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Brabrand IF in Denmark and Nkana Red Devils in Zambia.

He has been capped 21 times for Uganda Cranes and won three league titles (twice with KCCA FC in the 2012/13 and 2013/14 seasons as well as Vipers’ 2017/18 recent triumph).

Odur won the 2003 Uganda Cup with Express Football Club.