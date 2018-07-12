Former URA, Nyamityobora goalkeeper pens deal at free spending Wakiso Giants F.C

Former Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and Nyambityobora Football Club goalkeeper Cleo Ssetubba has signed a one year deal at free spending Wakiso Giants F.C.

Wakiso Giants

Ssetubba joins hard working utility midfielder Isaac Ntege who also signed a one year deal with the newly created FUFA Big league side.

The transfer fee remains undisclosed for respect of contractual obligations and clauses.

For starters, Wakiso Giants Football Club is a new team that took over from Elgon Group side, Kamuli Park Football Club following a financial transaction that is estimated to have cost a staggering Shs 100M fee.

The club is owned by Kampala based businessmen and have since established their head offices at Najjanankumbi.

They have confirmed to host their home matches at Wakiso Resource Center play ground as they await the decision from the FUFA top most governing body, the Executive Committee requesting for a change of name to Wakiso Giants Football Club and home ground as well.

Wakiso Giants FC will be coached by former SC Villa Jogoo, URA and Mbarara City head coach Ibrahim “Uchumi” Kirya.

They are also finalizing on the transfer of midfielder Ivan Mbowa who is a free agent following the expiration of his employment contract at West Nile based UPL club, Onduparaka F.C.