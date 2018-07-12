How Kenyan Pro golfer Indiza won the Road to Karen masters

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Mumias club based pro golfer Dismas Indiza is a known aggressive long hitter of the ball.

For more than a decade, Indiza has been unstoppable on golf course with incredible drives, chips, approach shots and putts.

Indiza claimed the Road to Karen championship, beating Golf Park’s David Wakhu by a single stroke at the par 72 Karen country club course.

He struck a total gross of 280 in four rounds after posting 66, 74, 68 and 72 during the golf series fifth leg.

During the opening round, Ndiza struck a 6 -under par – 66 gross score to take a two shot ahead of Muthaiga Pro Nelson Mudanyi.

For the first 18 holes, he recorded a total of six birdies and an eagle.

He then scored 74, 68, 72 on the subsequent three rounds that followed.