How Kenyan Pro golfer Indiza won the Road to Karen masters

Mumias club based pro golfer Dismas Indiza is a known aggressive long hitter of the ball.
For more than a decade, Indiza has been unstoppable on golf course with incredible drives, chips, approach shots and putts.
Indiza claimed the Road to Karen championship, beating Golf Park’s David Wakhu by a single stroke at the par 72 Karen country club course.
He struck a total gross of 280 in four rounds after posting 66, 74, 68 and 72 during the golf series fifth leg.
During the opening round, Ndiza struck a 6 -under par – 66 gross score to take a two shot ahead of Muthaiga Pro Nelson Mudanyi.
For the first 18 holes, he recorded a total of six birdies and an eagle.
He then scored 74, 68, 72 on the subsequent three rounds that followed.
On the final day, Indiza recovered from an early double-six at the fourth, and four other single bogeys, to level the Karen course for an all rounds total of eight under par 280, an impressive score, just a week before the Sunshine Tour sanctioned Karen Masters.
He had birdied the long par five-second hole and picked up three more birdies at the back nine’s 10th, 12th and 17th holes.
On the other hand, Wakhu – who has been enjoying an impressive form lately – followed a first hole birdie with an eagle three at the third hole though he lost the event after picking up a double-bogey at the notorious par four-sixth hole having also dropped one shot at the fourth.
He however managed to recover two shots at the 15th and 18th which could only give him two under par 70 for the day and a tournament total of seven under par 281 which was nine shots better than Sigona’s Mohit Mediratta and Zimbabwe’s Mohammed Mandhu.
Mediratta and Mandhu both fired one over par 73 for the day, to tie for the third place with the captain of the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) John Wangai of Sigona, who shot four over par 76 in the closing round.
The 2018 KCB Karen Masters will be held next week at Karen Country Club.
The Pro-am of the tourney will tee off on 17th July and the main event shall take place from July 19 to 22, making its debut on the Sunshine Tour on its second edition.
It becomes the country’s second biggest golfing extravaganza after the Kenya Open, a round of the European Challenge Tour.
The final leaderboard of the “Road to Karen” series:
- Dismas Indiza -8 66, 74, 68, 72 (280)
- David Wakhu -7 69, 73, 69, 70 (281)
- Mohit Mediratta +2 76, 71, 70, 73 (290)
- Mohammed Mandhu (Zimbabwe) +2 72, 75, 70, 73 (290)
- John Wangai +2 69, 73, 72, 76 (290)
- Ganeev Giddie + 3 75, 71, 71, 74 (291)
- Stefan Andersen +3 72, 74, 71, 74 (291)
- Nelson Mudanyi +4 68, 74, 75, 75 (292)
- Tony Omulli + 4 71, 72, 73, 76 (292)
- Nelson Simwa + 5 73, 74, 74, 72 (293)
- Joseph Karanja + 5 69, 70, 76, 78 (293)
[Additional Information by Nation Media]