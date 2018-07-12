Lady Cricket Cranes to play for 5th place after win over Netherlands

Match Summary

Uganda 119/4 in 18.3 overs beat Netherlands 118/3 in 20 overs by 6 wickets

Uganda Lady Cricket Canes will play for fifth place at the Women’s World T20 Qualifiers after beating tournament hosts Netherlands by 6 wickets on Thursday.

Netherlands Women won the toss elected to bat first and set a competitive 118 for loss of three wickets.

The hosts’ opening partnership of Sterre Kalis and Heather Siegers produced 85 before the latter was bowled by Ritah Musamali in the 13th over.

Lady Cricket Cranes skipper Kevin Awino ran out Kalis shortly but Denise Hannema 13(16), Robine Rijke 7(8) and Cher van Slobbe 5(6) helped Netherlands post a competitive 118.

In the chase, Cricket Cranes were reduced to 11/1 with Janet Mbabazi dismissed with the 17th ball of Uganda’s innings. Her opening partner, Racheal Ntono followed suit with 29 runs on the board.

However, player of the match Getrude Chandiru 3(42) and Immaculate Nakisuuyi 27(28) put together a strong partnership to put Uganda on the path to victory.

Musamali 7(4) in the 18th over finished of Netherlands with 9 ball to spare.