Nicholas Kasozi could become another player to leave SC Villa in the ongoing transfer window Kawowo Sports understands.

The midfield maestro, who was excellent for the Villa Park side last season in his first year in the top division is reportedly unhappy with the situation at the club and wants to move on just like skipper Bernard Muwanga, Ibrahim Kiyemba and a couple of players that have left the club.

It’s understood that reigning league champions Vipers SC and Uganda Cup holders KCCA are all interested in getting the former Synergy FC player who still has at least two years still running on his contract.

Close and reliable sources from SC Villa indicate the club is willing to let the player go as long as anyone buys off his contract.

KCCA who were close to signing the player from Synergy before he opted for a move to the 16-time champions have the highest chances of getting their man as they look to strengthen ahead of the new campaign and also the ongoing Caf Champions League.

As usual, we shall keep you updated on any developments.