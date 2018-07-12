Facebook

Uganda Premier League club Maroons Football Club is set to name a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

This is to fill vacant post left after the departure of the club’s former CEO, Pius Bamwange.

Bamwange is reported to have crossed over to West Nile based club, Onduparaka Football Club, replacing Anthony Afeti.

The Prisons run side is now looking at two available options.

Two Prison officers Shaban Odoa and Rodrick Muhumuza have been approached for the post.

“Yes. I have approached for the job but there is nothing conclusive at the moment because I set my own conditions,” Muhumuza disclosed to Kawowo Sports when contacted.

The two candidates own the mandatory FUFA Football Administration and Management Course (FAMACO) certificate, which is a prerequisite for all Chief Executive Officers for top flight clubs in the Uganda Premier League.

Besides replacing the vacant CEO slot, Maroons FC is also on a mission to beef up their playing staff at a time they lost defender Richard Ayiko to Onduparaka.

Their official pre-season training will commence in the coming weeks.

Last season, Maroons finished in the 9th position with 37 points.