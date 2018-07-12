Onduparaka FC signs Sports Club Villa Jogoo midfielder

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

West Nile based Uganda Premier Club Onduparaka F.C has completed the signing of former Sports Club Villa Jogoo midfielder Abel Eturude on a two year tenure.

Eturude, who previously featured at Prisons managed Maroons joins the bandwagon of Jogoo players to leave the Nsambya based club who host their home games at Masaka Recreational Stadium.

He thus becomes the club’s latest recruits after agreeing terms with two right backs Fred Agandu and Denis Okot Oola from BUL and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) respectively.

The Caterpillars had also had also signed striker Amis Muwonge from Masindi Doves Football Club.

These new players reinforce the club that already has captain Rashid Toha extending his contract as well as the returning midfielder Gadaffi Wahabu (from a loan stint at Arua Doves).

Meanwhile, coach Simeon Masaba also penned a contract extension at the club for another two years.

Onduparaka FC will commence preparations for the new season next week.