Poland condemns Uganda Lacrosse Cranes in FIL World championship opener

2018 FIL Men World Championship:

Poland 16-04 Uganda

Poland condemned the Uganda Lacrosse Cranes 16-4 in one of the opening games at the 2018 at the Wingate four ground in Netanya, Israel on Thursday.

William McNamara led the assault for team Uganda with five individual goals to his name.

Johnson Matt and Jan Rydzak added the misery for the Eastern African side with four and three goals respectively.

Liberty Twesiime scored two goals for Uganda, before Casiro Onen and Patrick Oriana added a goal apiece.

Uganda will return to action on Friday afternoon against Luxemborg at Wingate 1.

On Saturday morning, Uganda Lacrosse team will wind up the group games against Hong Kong.

The FIL Men’s World Championship is featuring 46 national teams, the largest ever, in a 10-day event with all teams playing to a final placement.

The World Championship started in 1967 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.