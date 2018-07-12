Rivals Simba, Azam to face off in 2018 CECAFA Kagame Cup final

Nation Media

Two Tanzanian clubs Azam and Simba will face off in the 2018 final of the CECAFA Kagame Cup coming up this Friday.

Defending champions Azam ejected Kenya’s Gor Mahia 2-0 in the first semifinal held on Tuesday with Ditrim Nchimbi and Zimbabwean international Bruce Kangwa scoring the goals, after extra time.

On the other hand, Simba Sports Club pipped Zanzibar champions Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi (JKU) 1-0 during the second semi final played on Wednesday.

Ugandan born Rwanda Amavubi stars striker Meddie Kagere scored the winning goal on the stroke of half time after a great assist from Ghanaian right back Nicholas Gyan.