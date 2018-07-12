Rivals Simba, Azam to face off in 2018 CECAFA Kagame Cup final

- 2018 CECAFA Kagame Cup
- Final: Simba vs. Azam – National Stadium, Dar es Salaam
- Friday, 13th July 2018
Two Tanzanian clubs Azam and Simba will face off in the 2018 final of the CECAFA Kagame Cup coming up this Friday.
Defending champions Azam ejected Kenya’s Gor Mahia 2-0 in the first semifinal held on Tuesday with Ditrim Nchimbi and Zimbabwean international Bruce Kangwa scoring the goals, after extra time.
On the other hand, Simba Sports Club pipped Zanzibar champions Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi (JKU) 1-0 during the second semi final played on Wednesday.
Ugandan born Rwanda Amavubi stars striker Meddie Kagere scored the winning goal on the stroke of half time after a great assist from Ghanaian right back Nicholas Gyan.
The winner will pocket Shs. 117M and the runners up will bag Shs.74M whilst the third best club will bag 37M.
JKU play Kenyan giants Gor Mahia in the third-place playoff match.
Semifinals
- Azam 2-0 Gor Mahia (After Extra Time)
- Simba 1-0 Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi (JKU)