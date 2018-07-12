Squeaky bum time as the 2018 Singleton golf challenge winds up in Entebbe

2018 Singleton Golf Match Play Championship:

Finals (Saturday, 14th July):

Amateurs: Sheila Kesime & Peace Kabasweka Vs Joseph Bagabo & Paul Kaheru

Sheila Kesime & Peace Kabasweka Vs Joseph Bagabo & Paul Kaheru Professionals: Silver Opio Vs Herman Mutawe

*At Entebbe Golf Club, Entebbe (Dress Code: Black Tie)

Sunday

Entebbe Golf club will be a bee hive of activities as the second edition of the Singleton golf challenge winds up at the par 71 lake side golfing facility this Saturday.

The amateurs grande finale will witness a set of lady golfers Sheila Kesime and Peace Kabasweka take on Joseph Bagabo and Paul Kaheru.

The all-conquering female pair of Kesime and Kabasweka reached the finals after defeating Joseph Mawejje and Charles Mubiru.

The two remaining professionals has home based pro Silver Opio take to the course against Herman Mutaawe for the biggest share of the Shs 15M total kitty as well as the other pros who made the cut.

Bagabo and Kaheru ejected another female pairing of Eva Magala and Irene Nakalembe after a sudden death contest on hole two following a grueling round of golf.

Timothy Okiror

“We are now closer to the main trophy. We shall inject in some hours in training ahead of the finals. This will help us to polish on the aspects of our game that need urgent attention especially the approach and putting” Bagabo spoke after the tense semi-final victory.

Afrigo band has been confirmed to light up the famous 19th hole after party.

The event has been a blessing because of Singleton Whisky, a luxury brand for Uganda Breweries.

Others are Victoria Motors, DStv Uganda, Serena Hotels, RwandAir, Street Club, AfriSafe Risk Consultants, HTC Hub Uganda, Ekspresso and Pinnacle Security.

The hole in one prize, a Mitsubishi Pajero, Sport (insured by AfriSafe Risk) remains unclaimed since January 2018.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Still, the vehicle will be up for grabs when the final round is played in July.

The stakes to claim the car are high as well since golfers with a successful hole in one on par three holes 2, 6, 10, 12 and 16.

AfriSafe Risk Consultants, who are giving full insurance cover for a year for any winner of the prized car, are seeking desperately for a golfer to claim this feat.

The winning pair is guaranteed of a fully paid trip to the World Golf Tour championships at the Jumeriah Golf Estates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates from November 15-18 courtesy of RwandAir.