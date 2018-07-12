Steven ‘Nesta’ Mugisha is on the brink of leaving 2005 league champions Police FC after he handed in a transfer request.

The central defender who can also play in midfield is interested in a move away from the Cops citing a number of reasons but on top of that, wants a new challenge.

“It’s true I did hand in a transfer request,” Mugisha confirmed to Kawowo Sports. “I did enjoy the challenge at Police FC but also want a challenge elsewhere,” he added.

Mugisha was arguably one of the league’s best central defenders last season in the first round playing a pivotal role during Police’s good run but got limited playing time in the second round.

According to reliable sources, Mugisha is likely to join either Maroons or Mbarara City if his wish is granted but there are reports that former immediate league champions KCCA are also interested.

Police has previously lost key players as Gift Ali, Rahmat Ssenfuka, Aggrey Madoi and Hood Kaweesa, and are likely not to stand in Mugisha’s way.