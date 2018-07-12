Ugandan striker Sserunkuma leaves Buildcon for Napsa Stars in Zambia

Uganda Cranes striker Geofrey Sserunkuma has transferred from Buildcon to Napsa Stars FC in the Zambian Premier League.

The development was confirmed by Zambian sports journalist-cum-blogger, Puncherello Chama under the Konkili Data (Transfer Rumour mill) segment.

“Yes, indeed Geofrey Sserunkuma has transfered from Builcon to Napsa Stars on loan until the end of the season” Chama disclosed to Kawowo Sports on Thursday, 12th July 2018.

Sserunkuma joined Buildcon from Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club after spending a year.

The lanky forward whose positional sense and finishing touch in front of the goal posts is unrivaled had six months left on his employment contract.

Sserunkuma is managed by Ugandan based players’ agent Daniel Ntale of Jodana Sports management.

“I spoke to the club president this morning and at the moment can not confirm the move” Ntale replied when contacted by Kawowo Sports.

A number of clubs have employed several Ugandans.

Joseph Ochaya (Lusaka Dynamos), Fahad Bayo, Paul Musamali (Buildcon), goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan (Kabwe Warriors), another goalkeeper Yasin Mugabi (Lusaka Dynamos), Yakubu Ramathan (Lusaka Dynamos) are some of the Ugandans plying their trade in the Zambia top flight league.