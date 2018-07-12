Utility player Ntege inks deal at Wakiso Giants Football Club

Wakiso Giants FC

Hard working utility player Isaac Ntege has signed a one year deal with newly created FUFA Big league side Wakiso Giants Football Club for an undisclosed fee.

Ntege, who has been a player at Jinja based side Kirinya-Jinja S.S Football Club in the Uganda Premier League signed the binding documentations at the offices of the club in Najjanakumbi, along the Kampala – Entebbe Highway.

The winger, central midfielder and wing back who won the Uganda Premier League back in the days with KCCA F.C, is one of the many experienced players that the club is recruiting.

For starters, Wakiso Giants Football Club is a new team that took over from Elgon Group side, Kamuli Park Football Club following a financial transaction that is estimated to have cost a whooping Shs 100M plus.

The club is owned by Kampala based businessmen and have since established their head offices at Najjanankumbi.

They have confirmed to host their home matches at Wakiso Resource Center play ground as they await the decision from the FUFA top most governing body, the Executive Committee requesting for a change of name to Wakiso Giants Football Club and home ground as well.

Wakiso Giants FC will be coached by former SC Villa Jogoo, URA and Mbarara City head coach Ibrahim “Uchumi” Kirya.

They are also finalizing on the transfer of midfielder Ivan Mbowa who is a free agent following the expiration of his employment contract at West Nile based UPL club, Onduparaka F.C.