Farouk Miya: Uganda Cranes foward joins Croatian side HNK Gorica

Uganda Cranes forward Farouk Miya has joined Croatian side HNK Gorica on a two-year deal.

HNK Gorica and Standard Liege reached a deal and Miya signed a two-year contract with an option of a one year extension.

Since leaving Vipers SC for Standard Liege in 2016, Miya barely found playing time at the Belgian top club and was sent out on loan on a couple of occasions, to Excel Mouscron and most recently FK Sebail in Azerbaijani.

Miya previously played for Vipers SC in the Uganda Premier League before leaving for Europe in 2016. He captained the Cranes at the 2015 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup in Ethiopia, he was also part of the team at 2016 CHAN in Rwanda.

Miya scored lone goal as Uganda Cranes defeated Comoros 1-0 at Namboole to qualify for the Africa Nations Cup after 38 years.

About HNK Gorica

Hrvatski Nogometni Klub Gorica, commonly known as HNK Gorica, is a newly promoted side in the Croatian topflight league.

It was founded in 2009 as a result of a merger between NK Radnik and NK Polet Busêvec.

Last season, HNK Gorica gained topflight promotion after emerging winners of the 2017-18 Druga HN Liga, the second tier league.