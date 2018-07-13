Former SC Villa Jogoo winger moves to Big League club

Wakiso Giants FC

Abdul-Karim Kasule, a right footed winger has transferred to second tier club, Wakiso Giants Football Club.

He joins Isaac Ntege and goalkeeper Cleo Ssetubba as the latest players to cross over to the newly created club, which took over from Kamuli Park Football Club.

Kasule, 25, has previously played at Artland-Katale, Lweza, Sports Club Villa Jogoo, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and lately Mbarara City Football Club.

Wakiso Giants F.C is a new team that merged with Kamuli Park F.C after a financial take over.

The club owners have since applied to the FUFA Executive Committee, humbly requesting for a formal change of name and venue.

Tentatively, the club has proposed to host their home games at Wakiso Resource center.

Ibrahim Kirya is their new head coach.