Former URA midfielder Kagaba inks deal at Onduparaka F.C

Days after being showed the exit door at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club, midfielder Nicholas “NK” Kagaba has been happily embraced and well received at West Nile based club, Onduparaka F.C.

Kagaba, also a Uganda U-20 midfielder has agreed with his new bosses upon a two year renewable deal.

Formerly at Kamwokya United and Sports Club Victoria University (now defunct), Kagaba had spent two solid seasons with the tax collectors before he was welded off.

He joins the ever swelling list of players at the fans’ darling club, christened as the caterpillars.

Kagaba’s move to Onduparaka comes less than 24 hours after the announcement of former Maroons and Sports Club Villa Jogoo stylish midfielder Abel Eturude.

Ssentongo

Eturude had followed former KCCA right back Denis “Djemba Djemba” Okot Oola, utility player Fred Agandu, striker Amis “Thiago” Muwonge and defender Richard Ayiko.

Agandu had been at Jinja side BUL, Muwonge was signed from newly promoted Big league club Dove Masindi and Ayiko had been a long serving servant at Prisons funded side Maroons.

The new signings beef up the existing squad that also had captain Rashid “Mertasacker” Toha extend his employment contract, a move that proves unrivaled loyalty.

Also, midfielder Gadaffi Wahabu was happily welcomed back from a loan stint at Arua Dove, a FUFA Big league club where he spent six months.

Meanwhile, coach Simeon Masaba also penned a contract extension at the club for another five years.

Onduparaka’s aggressive recruitment strategy emits volume about the plan ahead of the new season.

The 2018/19 pre season training commences next week at the famous Green Light Stadium in Arua, Anyivu county.