Ghetto boy Kagaba lauds former employers at URA Football Club

Midfielder Nicholas “NK” Kagaba has praised his former employers at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club.
In a special message published via his official face book page, Kagaba has admitted he is a Ghetto (slum) boy and the Ghetto rose him since infantry.
In the message, he salutes the club administrative and technical officials, teammates as well as the loyal fans.
Kagaba joined URA F.C from Sports Club Victoria University having previously played at Kamwokya United in the lower division.
He has since scored 10 goals in two years and departs for Onduparaka Football Club to test the new waters for two years (renewable employment contract).
Kagaba has also played for the Uganda U-20 national team in the CAF U-20 qualifiers.
Here is Kagaba’s full message;
I would like to take this opportunity to say thanks to the technical team of URAFC that gave me a chance to play for one of the best teams in East Africa. It has been great to have worked with you for that long period of time I have got exposure, platform as well learnt many things within the game n out side it. To the fans I don’t know how I can term u guys, u have been there in good and bad times, thank you once again for that spirit may u keep it up always John pulley (black belt master) and John Kavuma withyour vuvuzela you made us not stop until we were done. Mr Drissa and Kagwa our drivers, thank you for the safe driving you did everyday we came late sometimes but you bared with us. Mr Sam Okabo 100%√√√ (the winning manager u always believed in us when no one did thank you too a lot. It was my pleasure to have met you sir keep believing in those boys they will make it to top I know. Wawawa ma fellow players hooooo Allan Tarsis Munaaba captain strong up and down hahahaha yo are indeed a good leader, intelligent with a soft heart that cares about others. Shafik Kagimu thank you for the prayers, Kassaga J Richard, Ajaib Nafian Alionzi (Safe hands), Julius Mutyaba, Brian Majwega “Musoota” and many others I love u so much just know we are separated team wise but still brothers for ever the journey has just began let’s kip the light n momentum higher. See you soon. Ghetto boy. The ghetto raised me