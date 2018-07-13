Ghetto boy Kagaba lauds former employers at URA Football Club

KAWOWO SPORTS

Midfielder Nicholas “NK” Kagaba has praised his former employers at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club.

In a special message published via his official face book page, Kagaba has admitted he is a Ghetto (slum) boy and the Ghetto rose him since infantry.

In the message, he salutes the club administrative and technical officials, teammates as well as the loyal fans.

Kagaba joined URA F.C from Sports Club Victoria University having previously played at Kamwokya United in the lower division.

He has since scored 10 goals in two years and departs for Onduparaka Football Club to test the new waters for two years (renewable employment contract).

Kagaba has also played for the Uganda U-20 national team in the CAF U-20 qualifiers.

Here is Kagaba’s full message;