Left winger Tabu confirms Sports Club Villa Jogoo exit

Left footed winger Abdulmalick Vitalis Tabu has confirmed he will not play at Sports Club Villa Jogoo for the up-coming 2018/19 season.

Currently based at his native Arua home, Tabu disclosed the revelation to Kawowo Sports on Friday.

I am moving on (away from Sports Club Villa Jogoo) for greener pastures. It is a painful personal decision I thought about for a long time. I would like to thank the officials, management, fans and fellow players for the great time I have been at the club. It is time to face new challenges.

Tabu joined the Jogoos from West Nile based club Paidha Black Angels Football Club.

Although Tabu remains tight lipped about his next move, Kawowo Sports has established that Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Vipers and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Clubs have expressed interest to sign the gifted left winger.

Tabu’s decision to leave the 16 time record league winners further affirms the massive exodus of players from the Nsambya based club which hosts their home games at Masaka Recreational Stadium.

Already former Jogoo captain Bernard Muwanga, Nicholas Kasozi have joined KCCA and midfielder Abel Eturude has joined Onduparaka Football Club.

Other players rumoured to be on the exit door at the Jogoos are out of contract left back John Adriko and central defender Ramathan Dudu.

Others are Martin Kizza, defender Musa Mukasa and midfielder Ambrose Kirya.

Meanwhile, Sports Club Villa Jogoo president Ben Immanuel Misagga has confirmed that there will open trials for players aged between 17 and 19 years on Tuesday, 17th July 2018 at Villa Park, Nsambya.

“We invite young players between 17 and 19 years for trials at Villa Park on 17th July 2018. The new coach will be ready to recieve them. These players should come with their national I.D’s” Misagga noted.

Former Uganda Cranes assistant coach Jackson “Mia-Mia” Mayanja is set to take over as the club new head coach.