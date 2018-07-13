Mbarara City Football Club set for first pre-season build up match

Pre-season Build up:

Saturday, 14th July 2018

Ibanda District Select Team (RUFO FC) Vs Mbarara City

At Kakinga Stadium, Ishongororo Town (4PM)

Western Uganda based Uganda Premier League club, Mbarara City F.C will play in their first match of the pre-season away to Ishongororo, against Ibanda District Select Team (RUFO F.C) on Saturday.

This will be the first of the many build up matches for the Ankole Lions in the off season as a preparatory mechanism for the forthcoming season.

Newly named head coach Mbabazi believes this build up will give him the sketch for the team and test many of the players on trials;

We shall play our first build up match in the pre-season. This comes after one week of training and we have some players on trial who will be given the opportunity

Former Uganda Cranes exciting midfielder Charles Livingstone Mbabazi took over the team as head coach alongside his assistant Baker Kasule and Yusuf Ssenyonjo as goalkeeping coach.

Also, the Swedish born technical director Stefan Hansson also joined the rest of the technical team in Mbarara and has been working with them.

The club’s technical team is expected to assemble a new team that will be used for the entire forth coming season after releasing some old guards as Eddie Mubiru, Abdulkarim Kasule, Owen Kasule, Method Bassey, left back Yeseri Waibi among others.

Fresh recruits as Ivan Eyam, a midfielder who was spotted during the Uganda U-20 match against Cameroon is one of the new players expected to play in Ibanda.

They are also expected to play several build ups in other Western Uganda districts of Bushenyi, Ntungamo, Isingiro, Kabale, Mbarara and Rukungiri.

Mbarara City Football Club is proudly sponsored by Top Bet.