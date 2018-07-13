Mike Sulaiman Mutyaba will have to wait longer for his official KCCA FC debut after being left out of team’s squad for the ongoing Caf Champions League.

The former TP Mazembe and El Merriekh star joined the club as a free agent a couple of months ago and was expected to be registered for Caf duties in the second window but Mike Mutebi confirms he hasn’t been considered.

“We had two slots left and we have registered Bernard Muwanga and Gift Ali,” said Mutebi. “Its unfortunate that we had only two slots,” he added before explaining whey he opted for the two players.

“The target was to strengthen the midfield and also ensure we have experience in defence. Gift and Muwanga give us that for now.”

The former league champions travel to Tunisia to face Esperance next week and the gaffer has already confirmed both his new players will start.