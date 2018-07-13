Muwadda reunites with Mutebi at KCCA

KCCA FC Media

Mike Mutebi’s love for reunion with his former players continues after he signed midfielder Muwadda Mawejje for KCCA.

The right winger cum wingback joins from Soana on a two-year deal that will see him at Lugogo for at least until 2020.

Muwadda and Mutebi worked together at SC Villa six years ago in the squad that also had among others Herman Wasswa, Denis Okot, Isaac Kirabira, Isaac Muleme, Jackson Nunda and Benjamin Ochan among others that have also been at Lugogo during Mutebi’s three year reign so far.

The former SC Victoria University player joins the racket of new players at the 12 time league champions that has Bernard Muwanga, Gift Ali, Oscar Agaba and Mike Sulaiman Mutyaba.

The Kasasiro are also believed to Ave agreed deals in principle for SC Villa midfield gem Nicholas Kasozi and Police FC defender Steven ‘Nesta’ Mugisha.

KCCA have let go of skipper Denis Okot to Onduparaka while Paul Mucureezi didn’t renew his contract with the club which seels to reclaim the league title from Vipers next season.