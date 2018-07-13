Striker Mubiru joins Wakiso Giants F.C recruitment chain

Day after day, Wakiso Giants Football Club is planning ahead of time.

The recruitment of players at the newly created FUFA Big league club is aggressively taking a new toll.

Striker Eddie Mubiru has become the latest player to join the recruitment chain.

Mubiru has been a free agent after being released by Uganda Premier League (UPL) outfit Mbarara City Football Club in the “summer”.

The hard working former St Mary’s Kitende forward joins winger Abdul-Karim Kasule, utility player Isaac Ntege and goalkeeper Cleo Ssetubba as the latest players to cross over to the new club.

Both Mubiru and Kasule will reunite with coach Ibrahim Kirya, who has been confirmed as head tactician at the club.

For starters, Wakiso Giants F.C took over from Kamuli Park Football Club following a financial transaction believed to have cost a hefty over Shs 100M.

The club owners have since applied to the FUFA Executive Committee, humbly requesting for a formal change of name and venue.

Tentatively, the club has proposed to host their home games at Wakiso Resource center.

The club offices are found in Najjanankumbi, off the Kampala – Entebbe Highway.