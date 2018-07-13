Uganda Seniors Golfing Society pumps up 2018 Mbarara Golf Challenge

The 2018 Mbarara Golf Challenge

Saturday, 21st July | Mbarara Golf Course

Tee-off Time: 7 AM

Green Fees: 30,000/=

*Mission: To promote the game of golf and social interaction amongst senior golfers and with other golfing societies and entities

*Vision: To be leading seniors golfing society in the region

The Uganda Seniors Golfing Society, an affiliate of the Uganda Golf Union has organized the 2018 Mbarara Golf Challenge at the nine-hole Mbarara course in Western Uganda.

The day-long championship will tee-off as early as 7 am on the Saturday, 21st July 2018.

Over 120 golfers from across the country will converge in Mbarara.

Addressing the media during a press conference, Jackson Karyarugookwe, the chairman of the Uganda Seniors Golfing Society, noted that event is being exclusively organized by the senior golfers under their umbrella body.

We have had generous contributions from individual senior members both from Kampala and Mbarara, in form of finances and material support.

This will be an open tournament that will be played on stable ford format in all catergories of the seniors (above 55 years) and subsidiary golfers.

There will be different prizes to the exceling members with trophies and take away gifts.

The day long sweat will be washed down with a sumptuous dinner and dance.

According to Karyarugookwe, the seniors golfing society alternates the venues for this challenge every year.

In 2017, this tournament was held at the lake side Jinja Golf Course.

The green fees for this year’s tourney are shs 30,000 per head.