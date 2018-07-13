World T20 Qualifiers: Riazat Shah stars as Cricket Cranes beat Rwanda

Match Summary

Uganda 201/7 in 20 overs beat Rwanda 107/9 in 20 overs by 94 runs

Cricket Cranes bounced back from the socking six-wicket loss to Tanzania with a 94-run win over Rwanda in the World T20 Africa B Qualifiers at Gahanga Oval.

Riazat Shah was the star man for Cricket Cranes with the bat blasting an unbeaten 96 off 42 as Uganda registered another huge win over Rwanda.

Roger Mukasa won the toss and elected to but fast. Uganda was quickly reduced to 6/1 with Hamu Kayondo dismissed with the sixth ball of the game.

While Mukasa 25(26), Dinesh Nakrani 23(14), Deus Muhumuza 24(19) and Irfan Afridi 13(6) made a significant contribution, it was Riazat Shah’s unbeaten 96 that helped Uganda post a competitive 201, with seven wickets lost in the process.

Eric Niyomugabo 2/39 and Clinton Rububagumya 2/48 were the pick of Rwanda’s bowlers.

Rwanda never had a lasting partnership in the chase losing wickets in intervals as Uganda’s attack of Irfan Afridi 3/22, Bilal Hassun 2/15 and Charles Waiswa 2/20 never let them loose.

The hosts ran out of overs at 107. Niyomugabo 22(24), Orchide Tuyisenge 17(24) were Rwanda’s top contributors to their total.