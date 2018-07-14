Airtel Rising Stars 2018: Kampala region qualifiers conclude on Sunday

Airtel Rising Stars season 7:

Final (Boys):

Sunday, 15 th July 2018

July 2018 KJT Vs Spartans

At Ssendi’s play-ground, Kabowa – Kampala

The Kampala regional qualifiers for the Airtel Rising Stars 7th edition will officially end on Sunday, 15th July 2018 at the Ssendi’s play ground in Kabowa.

Kampala Junior Team (KJT) is set to play againstthe defending champions Spartans in the boys’ finale.

The Kampala qualifiers kicked off on Friday with preliminary round action before more games were completed on the subsequent day.

Also, on Saturday, there were the quarter finals and semi-finals as well as the girl’s round robin games.

Whereas the boys were engaged at Ssendi’s play-ground, the girls tussled out at the nearby Kitebi primary school field.

KJT endured a tense post match penalty victory in the quarter finals, winning 4-3 against Mydel.

Abas Kyeyune, an out-field player was the hero with two penalty saves in the tense shoot out.

Although Kyeyune missed his own kick, he was able to save.

Eddy Kabonge, Faustine Mugasa, Masudi Mbaziira and Davis “Pogba”Lubega scored for KJT.

St Mary’s Nabweru overcame Kabowa Youth 6-5 in post-match penalties after a goal-less stalemate in the other quarter final duel.

Gold Stars smiled 3-1 over Spartan 09 in yet another shoot out after one all in normal time.

Spartans defeated Galaxy 2-0 with Ashraf Kalanzi and Ronald Ddumba on target in either halves.

Enter the semi-finals, KJT overcame St Mary’s 2-0 in the first match.

Edrisa Mugerwa opened the scoring before Abbas Kyeyune added the second to book berth in the final.

Spartans overcame Gold Star 7-6 in the post match penalties after a goal-less affair in normal time.

KJT head coach Abubakar Sseguya expects a great, entertaining but physical finale;

We are set for the final. All the players who are slightly injured will recover for the final ahead of time. I think the final on Sunday will be entertaining but it will be very physical as well

After Kampala region, the regional qualifiers will spread to Buganda on 20th to 22nd July 2018 at Masaka Recreational Stadium.

The ARS was started in 2011 with the objective of providing a plat form to expose young talented boys and girls.

All Results (Boys):

Semi-finals:

KJT 2-0 St Mary’s Nabweru

St Mary’s Nabweru Gold Star 0 (6) – 0 (7) Spartans

Quarter finals:

Kabowa Youth 0 (5) – 0 (6) St Mary’s Nabweru

St Mary’s Nabweru Spartan 09 1 (1) – 1 (3) Gold Star

Gold Star Spartans 2-0 Galaxy

Galaxy KJT 0 (4) – 0 (3) Mydel

Preliminary Results (Day One):

Kawempe Muslim 0-0 Kampala Galaxy

Kampala Galaxy Lubiri S.S 0-0 Spartans

Spartans KJT 0-1 St Mary’s

St Mary’s Kabowa Youth 2-0 Mydel

Mydel Sparta 09 2-1 Kayda

Kayda Super Heroes 1-1 Buwate

Buwate Sports Connection 0-0 Namugongo Secondary Vocational School

Namugongo Secondary Vocational School Kayda 0-0 Lubiri S.S

Lubiri S.S Buwate 1-2 KJT

KJT Namugongo Secondary Vocational School 0-0 Kabowa Youth

Kabowa Youth Gold Stars 0-0 Kampala Galaxy

Kampala Galaxy Sparta 09 0-0 Spartans

Spartans Super Heroes 1-1 St Mary’s Nabweru

St Mary’s Nabweru Sports Connection 0-1 Mydal

Mydal Kawempe Muslim S.S 1-2 Gold Stars

Gold Stars Lubiri S.S 0-0 Sparta 09

Sparta 09 KJT 3-0 Super Heores

Super Heores Kabowa Youth 1-0 Sports Connection

Day Two:

Spartan 09 3-0 Kayda

Mydel 1-0 Namugongo Secondary and Vocational School

