Airtel Rising Stars 2018: Kampala region qualifiers conclude on Sunday

Airtel Rising Stars season 7:
Final (Boys):
- Sunday, 15th July 2018
- KJT Vs Spartans
- At Ssendi’s play-ground, Kabowa – Kampala
The Kampala regional qualifiers for the Airtel Rising Stars 7th edition will officially end on Sunday, 15th July 2018 at the Ssendi’s play ground in Kabowa.
Kampala Junior Team (KJT) is set to play againstthe defending champions Spartans in the boys’ finale.
The Kampala qualifiers kicked off on Friday with preliminary round action before more games were completed on the subsequent day.
Also, on Saturday, there were the quarter finals and semi-finals as well as the girl’s round robin games.
Whereas the boys were engaged at Ssendi’s play-ground, the girls tussled out at the nearby Kitebi primary school field.
KJT endured a tense post match penalty victory in the quarter finals, winning 4-3 against Mydel.
Abas Kyeyune, an out-field player was the hero with two penalty saves in the tense shoot out.
Although Kyeyune missed his own kick, he was able to save.
Eddy Kabonge, Faustine Mugasa, Masudi Mbaziira and Davis “Pogba”Lubega scored for KJT.
St Mary’s Nabweru overcame Kabowa Youth 6-5 in post-match penalties after a goal-less stalemate in the other quarter final duel.
Gold Stars smiled 3-1 over Spartan 09 in yet another shoot out after one all in normal time.
Spartans defeated Galaxy 2-0 with Ashraf Kalanzi and Ronald Ddumba on target in either halves.
Enter the semi-finals, KJT overcame St Mary’s 2-0 in the first match.
Edrisa Mugerwa opened the scoring before Abbas Kyeyune added the second to book berth in the final.
Spartans overcame Gold Star 7-6 in the post match penalties after a goal-less affair in normal time.
KJT head coach Abubakar Sseguya expects a great, entertaining but physical finale;
We are set for the final. All the players who are slightly injured will recover for the final ahead of time. I think the final on Sunday will be entertaining but it will be very physical as well
After Kampala region, the regional qualifiers will spread to Buganda on 20th to 22nd July 2018 at Masaka Recreational Stadium.
The ARS was started in 2011 with the objective of providing a plat form to expose young talented boys and girls.
All Results (Boys):
Semi-finals:
- KJT 2-0 St Mary’s Nabweru
- Gold Star 0 (6) – 0 (7) Spartans
Quarter finals:
- Kabowa Youth 0 (5) – 0 (6) St Mary’s Nabweru
- Spartan 09 1 (1) – 1 (3) Gold Star
- Spartans 2-0 Galaxy
- KJT 0 (4) – 0 (3) Mydel
Preliminary Results (Day One):
- Kawempe Muslim 0-0 Kampala Galaxy
- Lubiri S.S 0-0 Spartans
- KJT 0-1 St Mary’s
- Kabowa Youth 2-0 Mydel
- Sparta 09 2-1 Kayda
- Super Heroes 1-1 Buwate
- Sports Connection 0-0 Namugongo Secondary Vocational School
- Kayda 0-0 Lubiri S.S
- Buwate 1-2 KJT
- Namugongo Secondary Vocational School 0-0 Kabowa Youth
- Gold Stars 0-0 Kampala Galaxy
- Sparta 09 0-0 Spartans
- Super Heroes 1-1 St Mary’s Nabweru
- Sports Connection 0-1 Mydal
- Kawempe Muslim S.S 1-2 Gold Stars
- Lubiri S.S 0-0 Sparta 09
- KJT 3-0 Super Heores
- Kabowa Youth 1-0 Sports Connection
Day Two:
- Spartan 09 3-0 Kayda
- Mydel 1-0 Namugongo Secondary and Vocational School
Groups:
- A: Kawempe Muslim S.S, Gold Stars, Kampala Galaxy
- B: Lubiri S.S, Sparta 09, Kayda, Spartans
- C: St Mary’s Nabweru, KJT, Buwate, Super Heroes
- D: Namugongo Secondary and Vocational School, Kabowa Youth, Sports Connection, Mydel