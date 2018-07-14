Airtel Rising Stars: Season 7 kicks-off with Kampala Region qualifiers

KAWOWO SPORTS

After a year lull, the Airtel Rising Stars (Under 17) boys and girls football tournament has returned with the seventh edition.

Kampala Region led the way with the first set of the regional qualifiers held at Ssendi and Kitebi Primary School playgrounds.

This is the 7th season for the tournament which has been played since 2011.

On day one in Kampala, a total of 21 goals were scored in 18 games played in the boys’ category on the opening day.

There were seven out-right wins, six scoring draws and five games ended in goal-less stalemates.

KJT’s 3-0 triumph over Super Stars was the biggest result registered on the day in Group C. KJT also condemned Buwate 2-1 and fell 1-0 to St Mary’s Nabweru.

Gold Stars edged Kawempe Muslim S.S 2-1 during a Group A game duel and Kabowa Youth smiled to a 1-0 win over Sports Connection in Group D.

More games will be played on Saturday with the climax coming up on Sunday.

The girls swing into action on Saturday morning.

Two playing fields Kitebi Primary School playground and Ssendi field have been used for the three day’s Kampala Regional championship.

After Kampala Region, the regional qualifiers will spread to Buganda on 20th to 22nd July 2018 at Masaka Recreational Stadium.

The ARS was started in 2011 with the objective of providing a plat form to expose young talented boys and girls.

Preliminary Results (Boys)

Kawempe Muslim 0-0 Kampala Galaxy

Kampala Galaxy Lubiri S.S 0-0 Spartans

Spartans KJT 0-1 St Mary’s

St Mary’s Kabowa Youth 2-0 Mydel

Mydel Sparta 09 2-1 Kayda

Kayda Super Heroes 1-1 Buwate

Buwate Sports Connection 0-0 Namugongo Secondary Vocational School

Namugongo Secondary Vocational School Kayda 0-0 Lubiri S.S

Lubiri S.S Buwate 1-2 KJT

KJT Namugongo Secondary Vocational School 0-0 Kabowa Youth

Kabowa Youth Gold Stars 0-0 Kampala Galaxy

Kampala Galaxy Sparta 09 0-0 Spartans

Spartans Super Heroes 1-1 St Mary’s Nabweru

St Mary’s Nabweru Sports Connection 0-1 Mydal

Mydal Kawempe Muslim S.S 1-2 Gold Stars

Gold Stars Lubiri S.S 0-0 Sparta 09

Sparta 09 KJT 3-0 Super Heores

Super Heores Kabowa Youth 1-0 Sports Connection

Groups