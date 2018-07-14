Former Express, KCCA midfielder moves to second tier club

KAWOWO SPORTS

Tested, Tried and proven midfielder Hassan Wasswa Dazo has descended down the ladder for second division football.

Dazo agreed terms with the owners of newly created FUFA Big league side, Wakiso Giants Football Club for a one

The former Express and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) holding midfielder-cum-right back joins a chain of former top flight players who have decided to play in the second division.

Dogged by troublesome career threatening injuries, the CECAFA senior challenge winner with Uganda Cranes has swiftly recovered.

He believes a one year lease in the lower tier league will be able to rejuvenate his career.

Dazo joins another holding midfielder in Isaac Ntege.

Ntege has been playing at Jinja based top flight club, Kirinya-Jinja S.S Football Club.

The duo is joined by former Nyamityobora and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) goalkeeper Cleo Ssetubba at the club.

Also, the other players at Wakiso Giants F.C are; Abdul-Karim Kasule, a winger as well as striker Eddie Mubiru.

Both Mubiru and Kasule have previously been playing at Western Uganda based UPL club, Mbarara City Football Club.

Wakiso Giants F.C will be coached by former SC Villa Jogoo, Lweza, URA and Mbarara City head coach Ibrahim “Uchumi” Kirya.

For starters, Wakiso Giants came into force after a take over from Kamuli Park F.C at a financial transaction estimated to have cost a whooping over Shs 100M.