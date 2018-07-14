It’s a tough chase as Canobbio embarks on ARC round in Uganda

Africa Rally Archives

After losing out on maximum points from the previous four Africa Rally Championship rounds, Piero Canobbio and Silvia Frigo are turning their focus to gaining the most of the Africa rally series.

The Kenyan racing couple has participated in all the previous four events; collecting only 25 points with a DNF (Did Not Finish) in South Africa. It is with the same points that they fall behind on the championship leader Manvir Baryan.

Heading into the fifth round; the Pearl rally, Canobbio will divert their contention to gaining more experience.

“It’s almost impossible to beat the R5, so we are coming just for pleasure.

“We know in this sport anything can happen. But we shall try our best. We shall be happy with any outcome,” says Silvia Frigo.

Courtest

The team however sets their targets on registering a finish.

“Our wish is always to finish no matter the position. Finishing is the goal considering the efforts all drivers make before and during the rally

“We hope to enjoy every moment of this journey. We shall try our best to get a good results,” she added.

Silvia further relishes the great experience from ARC so far.

“ARC is an opportunity for us to do what we like. Visiting new places, meeting new people with same likes. We have really had fun.

“Pearl rally will still be one of the best experience I could dream of. I hope to meet more great people in Uganda,” she added.

Piero Canobbio and Silvia Frigo have rallied together for the last four years.

They embarked on ARC last year but only covered three events.