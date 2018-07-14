Lady Cricket Cranes finish 6th at World T20 Qualifiers in Netherlands

Match Summary

Thailand Women 113/7 in 20 overs

113/7 in 20 overs Uganda Women 79/8 (20 overs, target 114)

79/8 Thai Women won by 34 runs

The Lady Cricket Cranes will return to Kampala with heads held high after finishing 6th at the World T20 Qualifiers in Netherlands.

They faced familiar foe Thailand – in the 5th and 6th placement game – a side they had beaten in the group stages but they failed to conquer them again, losing by 34 runs.

The asian champions batted 1st and scored 113 for seven in their 20 overs with the mean Carol Namugenyi standing out in her 3 overs going for only 10 runs.

In the chase, the C Sutthiruang bowled a dream opening spell of 4 overs for only 7 runs to deflate the Lady Cricket Cranes chase. The African champions could only manage 79 for the loss of 8 wickets falling short by 34 runs.

Stephanie Nampiina (29) was lone ranger and got some support from vice captain Janet Mbabazi (14) and Franklyn Najjumba (14) but wasnt enough for the African Champions.

Despite the loss the African Champions finish ahead of UAE and hosts Netherlands to finish 6th on their 1st time at the global qualifiers.

The Lady Cricket Cranes were also crowd favorites for fans the qualifiers and they definitely left a mark at the event.