After failing to secure a new club , defender Halid Lwaliwa is back in the country and Kitende in particular where talks over a new contract have been re-ignited.

The intelligent defender who returned to the club last season after almost a year on the sidelines saw out his contract at the end of last season and has been trying to persue a move away from the country.

He was linked with a move to Kenya Premier league sleeping giants AFC Leopards but negotiations never materialised while a transfer to Botswana also seems to have failed.

The Uganda Cranes defender has since returned to the country and a new deal for him at Vipers is in the offing.

He was left out of the team’s Cecafa Kagame Cup where they lost to Gor Mahia in the quarter finals.

In case he signs a new deal, he will join Duncan Seninde and Brian Nkuubi among players that have their contracts renewed at the club.