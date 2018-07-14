Lwesibawa, three other Sports Club Villa Jogoo players cross to Soana F.C

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The massive players’ exodus from the sixteen time record Uganda Premier League champions Sports Club Villa Jogoo continues prior to the kick-off of the 2018/19 season.

Four players; striker George Ssenkaaba, defender Musa Mukasa as well as midfielders Godfrey “Neyo” Lwesibawa and Mahad Yaya have crossed to Soana Football Club.

“I humbly requested for a loan move from Sports Club Villa Jogoo for a period of one year. Who knows, I could return home?” Lwesibawa told Kawowo Sports when approached.

The quartet reunites with their former coach Wasswa Bbosa who was recently confirmed as the new head tactician at Soana F.C.

“Indeed, Soana FC has signed the four players Ssenkaaba, Mukasa, Lwesibawa and Yaya. This is a strategy to beef up our team ahead of the kick off for the new season” Bbosa confirmed.

Soana F.C will be based in Fort Portal for the up-coming new season.

The four players join the ever swelling exitees at the club.

Former club captain Bernard Muwanga and Nicholas Kasozi are at rivals Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) F.C, exciting midfielder Abel Eturude joined West Nile based club Onduparaka and left winger Abdulmalick Vitalis Tabu has openly indicated he will not be part of the team plans for future engagements.

Meanwhile, left back John Adriko and Ramathan Dudu are out of contract and have left the club.

Dudu has joined FUFA Big league side Kitara FC and Adriko remains undecided with a number of offers at his disposal.

Either Kitara or Western Uganda based UPL side Mbarara City could take him up with another option of departing for an over seas offer.

Martin Kizza is the other player who has bold intentions to switch allegiance.

Defender Henry Katongole and stylish Uganda Cranes midfielder Allan Kyambadde are believed to have lined up moves to the diaspora leagues.

Only youngster Salim Abdallah, right back Joseph Nsubuga, left back Arthur Kiggundu, forward Yubu Bogere, Alex “Benzema”Kitata, Ambrose Kirya, goalkeepers Samson Kirya, Samuel Kivumbi and Yusuf Wasswa are still available at Villa Park.

Relatedly, in a bid to build from the grassroots, the Jogoos confirmed open trials for players between 17 and 19 years set for Tuesday, 17th July 2018 at Villa Park in Kampala.

The club president Ben Immanuel Misagga duly confirmed the trials are meant to tap new talents.

The incoming new coach Jackson “Mia-mia” Mayanja as well as the club legend Phillip Ssozi will supervise the trials.