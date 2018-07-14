Police Football Club agrees to release utility player Mugisha

UPL Media

Management at Police Football Club has granted a transfer release document to utility player Steven “Nesta” Mugisha.

The development follows a request by the central defender-cum-midfielder to get released for better greener pastures.

An elated Mugisha, who joined the peace keeping side late last year opened up to Kawowo Sports;

I am so happy that Police Football Club has been cooperative and issued the release letter to me. I thank the team management, technical staff and the rest of my fellow players for the team I have spent at the club

A couple of weeks ago, Mugisha handed in a transfer request, pleading with his bosses to depart the club for fresh challenges ahead of him.

Maroons, Mbarara City and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Clubs are all interested in the services of te former Naguru Echo and Nkumba University player.

A good game reader, Mugisha has the ability to calmly build play from the back line, executes timely tackles and a perfect header of the ball.

For the opening half of the 2017/18 season, he was arguably among the best defenders in the league until he faded in oblivion due to injuries and limited playing time.

In the past six months, Police FC lost influential key players most notably Hood Kaweesa, who left for Zambian side Buildcon F.C.

Other exitees from Abdallah Mubiru’s coached club include; midfielders Gift Ali, Rahmat Ssenfuka and left back Aggrey Madoi.

Ali has since departed for KCCA whilst Ssenfuka and Madoi are now at Vipers Sports Club.