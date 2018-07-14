Wadada’s Azam edge Simba for successful defence of the CECAFA Kagame Cup

2018 CECAFA Kagame Cup:

Final:

Azam 2-1 Simba

Third Place play-off:

Gor Mahia 2-0 Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi (JKU)

Nation Media

Uganda Cranes right back Nico Wakiro Wadada won his first silverware with his new employers Azam Football Club in Tanzania.

Azam FC overcame rivals Simba 2-0 during the finals of the 2018 CECAFA Kagame Cup at the National Stadium in Dar es salaam on Friday evening.

Shaban Idd Chilunda headed home Ramadhan Singano’s curling corner as Azam FC took the lead two minutes after the opening half hour mark.

Chilunda would have doubled the lead on 58 minutes but his left footed effort razed off the cross bar after combining well with Nico Wakiro Wadada.

Tournament top scorer Meddie Kagere, a Ugandan who nationalized to play for Rwanda Amavubi Stars found the equalizer in the 62nd minute to send hundreds of fans in the terraces into ecstasy.

Eight minutes later, Azam restored their lead with Aggrey Morris’ faboulous free-kick 25 yards away from goal.

The ice makers missed the opportunity to put the game to bed when goalkeeper Razak Abalora blasted over an 88th minute penalty kick.

In the third play- off match, Godfrey Walusimbi’s Gor Mahia over came Zanzibar side Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi (JKU) 2-0 to take third place and win Shs 37M in prize money.

Gor Mahia’s Burundian new signing Francis Mustafa scored the game’s opener after 52 minutes, a cool finish into the net from close range.

Joash Onyango scored the winner on the stroke of full time.

Azam FC thus successfully defended their title, also winning lion’s share of the prize money (Shs. 117M) staked by the tournament main sponsor, Paul Kagame, the president of Rwanda.

Team Line Ups:

Azam XI:

Razak Abalora (G.K), Nico Wakiro Wadada, Bruce Kangwa, Abdallah Kheri, Aggrey Morris, Frank Domayo, Joseph Mahundi, Salum Abubakar, Ramadhan Singano, Shaban Idd, Ditram Nchimbi

Subs:

Ali Mwadini (G.K), Enock Atta, Haji Abdul, Joseph Kimwaga, Oscar Masai, Yusuph Mbaraka, Yahya Zayd

Head Coach: Hans Van Pluijm

Simba XI:

Deogratius Munishi (G.K), Nicholas Gyan, Mohamed Hussein, Paul Bukasa, Pascal Wawa, James Kotei, Yasin Mzamiru, Said Ndemla, Marcel Kaheza, Mohamed Rashid, Meddie Kagere

Subs: Ali Salim (G.K), Jamal Mwambeleko, Ally Shomari, Abdul Hamis, Rashid Juma, Moses Kitandu

Head coach: Masoud Djuma

Match Referees: