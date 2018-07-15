Airtel Rising Stars 2018: Kampala girls’ favorites Kawempe Muslim, Uganda Martyrs face off

Airtel Rising Stars 2018 (Kampala Region Qualifiers) – Girls U-17

Semi-finals (Sunday, 15th July):

Katuuso Community Vs Gadaffi Intergrated School

Kawempe Muslim Vs Uganda Martyrs’ Lubaga

*Both matches at Ssendi’s play-ground, Kabowa

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

The Kampala region qualifiers for the girls’ catergory will be concluded on Sunday, just like the boys catergory.

On Sunday morning, the two semi-final matches will be played at the Ssendi’s play ground in Kabowa.

This followed a bulk of preliminary games that were played a day earlier at the Kitebi Primary School play ground.

In the semi-finals, Katuuso Community takes on Gadaffi Intergrated school in the earlier kick off.

This will be proceeded by the Kawempe Muslim and Uganda Martyrs Lubaga game before the finals at noon.

“It remains a close contest but the team which perfects most details will be champion” predicts Rogers Nkugwa, a coach at Katuuso Community.

Uganda Marytrs Lubaga head coach Titus Zziwa, who takes on the favourites Kawempe Muslim has the hope of progressing to the final.

“The players have been training well and there is no fear factor. We are hopeful of progressing to the final and lifting the trophy” Zziwa noted.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

In some of the preliminary games, Uganda Martyr’s Lubaga edged Lubiri S.S 2-1.

Josephine Nalule and Latifah Nakasi were on target for Lubaga as Jovia Nakagolo got Lubiri’s consolation.

Gadaffi Intergrated and Arrows played to a draw-less stalemate whilst Alphoneix fell 1-0 to Kawempe Muslim.

Rebbecca Nakato scored Kawempe Muslim’s lone strike on the day.

Katuuso Community defeated Kayofa 2-0 with gifted Catherine Nagadya and Nulu Nankyanzi on target.

Both Katuuso’s goals were created by the left footed all rounder Madina Nakayi.

The winning girls and boy’s teams will each pocket Shs 1M with the runners up taking Shs 500,000.

There are medals to the two finalists as well as branded Airtel Uganda jerseys.

After Kampala, the regional qualifiers will spread over to the other 7 regions under FUFA, across the country.

This programme has been organized by FUFA and Airtel telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda Limited since 2011.

This year’s national finals will be held in Fort Portal, Western Uganda.