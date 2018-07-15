Former Uganda Cranes defender Kaaya passes on

© Kawowo Sports / DAVID ISABIRYE

The sporting fraternity is in shock and saddened by the news confirming the passing on of former Uganda Cranes right back Ausi Kaaya.

Kaaya who has been sick for more than a year was announced dead on Saturday night at the Uganda Cancer Institute, Mulago where he had been admitted for a week.

“We are saddened by the passing on Ausi Kaaya. May Allah grant him a safe eternal rest” Mathias Lule, assistant coach for Uganda Cranes eulogized.

The genesis of Kaaya’s sickness is well documented after he was diagnosed with an acute lung infection caused by Tuber Cluosis.

Since he became frail, the football family and other well wishers led by his long time personal friend Mathias Lukwago (also president of the Uganda Cycling Federation and Africa Guides Fellowship), Ex-player Hassan Wasswa Kalibala, Sports Fan Magazine and Musician-cum-member of parliament Robert “Bobie Wine” Kyagulanyi have since appealed to the public for fundraising to help meet the medical and other necessary family expenses.

Kaaya died 35 years and he is survived by a wife as well as two daughters – Hayira Kaaya and Rahima Kaaya ageed 11 and 8 years respectively.

He previously played at State House, KCCA, Police, Proline and the mighty Uganda Cranes, winning 35 caps and triumphing in one CECAFA Senior Championship.

Kaaya will be laid to his permanent home on Sunday evening at Mpambire at 4PM.

Over a fortnight ago, another former Uganda Cranes player, Johnson Bagoole was pronounced dead at Lira Hospital after a long lease of ill health.

Bagoole was buried in his ancestral village at Busembatia, Eastern Uganda.

About Kaaya?

Full Names : Ausi Kaaya

: Ausi Kaaya Date of Birth : 1 st April 1983

: 1 April 1983 Place of Birth: Kawempe – Mbogo

Parents:

Ahmed Mukasa and Madina Nakalema

Family:

Married with two daughters [Hayira Kaaya (11) and Rahima Kaaya (8)]

Education:

Kawempe Mbogo (Primary)

Kawempe Muslim (Secondary)

Football Career:

State House, KCCA, Police and Proline (Club football)

Uganda Cranes (35 caps)

Football success: