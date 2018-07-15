Ibanda 0-2 Mbarara City: The Ankole Lions roar to first pre-season build up on the road

Pre-season Build Up:

Ibanda Select 0-2 Mbarara City

Top Bet sponsored Mbarara City Football Club smiled to a 2-0 pre-season win against Ibanda District Select team (RUFO) at the Kakinga play ground in Ishongororo town on Saturday evening.

Clinton Kamugisha and Ibrahim Orit scored the two goals for the Ankole Lions in the second half of the well-attended game.

In each of the goals scored, substitute Siraje Musindo had a hand in the run to the goal.

This was the first match for the new technical team at Mbarara City led by their Swedish born technical director, Stefan Hannson, head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, his immediate assistant Baker Kasule and goalkeeping coach Yusuf “Shiekh” Ssenyonjo.

Head tactician Mbabazi was impressed by the display but acknowledges that the club building process is still on;

Fine. We might have played well and won but we are still building a formidable team. The display from the players in Ibanda was impressive but we are far from what I desire. I still need more aggression, ability to retain and possess the ball as well as penetrate the opposition area.

Mbabazi asserts that the recruitment for the club ahead of the new season is still on;

There are more players needed in a number of departments for instance we still need a third goalkeeper, left back and a proven number nine who will supplement on the available players

Before the main match, there was a curtain raiser match between Ibanda district youth councillors and Rwenzori FM Eiraka radio staff.

Mbarara City director, Mwine Mpaka, who is also the Western Uganda Youth member of parliament thanked the hundreds of fans who turned up for the match.

The turn up was awesome. I thank the fans who graced the match and encourage many to come up and support the team.

Mbarara City F.C will play a number of other build ups in the coming weekends.