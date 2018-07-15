Rauf all out for Pearl Rally podium

© Kawowo Sports | JON BATANUDDE

Following his current pace, Adam Rauf Essa is highly optimistic that he will challenge for a podium position during the 2018 Pearl of Africa Rally due 20-22 July.

Rauf will be taking part in his second Pearl Rally event.

“We have not participated in the Pearl rally for the last two years. Our target this time is a podium.

“Our current pace is good having rallied a lot out of Uganda,” said Rauf.

Rauf has shown a strong return to the cockpit, but his contention has always been limited by either mechanical problems or an off in the stage.

“We have had a lot of upsets in our past events dropping out while in podium positions.

“On so many occasions we have made some silly mistakes. But this time, we hope to be more cautious and calculative,” he added.

© Kawowo Sports | JON BATANUDDE

Co-driven by George Semakula, Rauf is much aware of the competitions that awaits before registering his first Pearl rally finish.

“The competition will be great with Mangat and Manvir in the mix against other drivers. But we are looking forward to the battle regardless,” he added.