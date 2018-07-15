Why Misagga painfully stepped aside as Sports Club Villa Jogoo president

KAWOWO SPORTS

The long anticipated bombshell at Sports Club Villa Jogoo has finally erupted on a wet morning of Sunday, 15 July 2018.

On the fateful day, club maestro Ben Immanuel Misagga announced his stepping aside from the duties at the helm.

Misagga conveyed his message during a fans convention organized at Villa Park, Nsambya.

“My term of officially ended on Saturday, 14th July 2018. FUFA halted our planned election and that is what they wanted. I will not continue as club president but I will remain as loyal and committed as a club fan” he noted before walking away.

From the chronology of events for the past two months when Misagga announced that there would be elections, the long “swept under the carpet dirt” internal club grievances emerged.

A faction of the club loyalists openly cast the blame game to the recent club woes to the unsolved club ownership bit.

Over a week ago, the Federation advised Sports Club Villa Jogoo to put on hold the elections that had been planned for the 14th July 2018 at Masaka Royal Gardens citing irregularities in the run to organizing such polls.

According to a statement released by the FUFA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Edgar Watson, the supreme governing body in the country advised the 16 time record Uganda Premier League champions to put in order the constitution, in particular the statures that would act as the right directional tool for the club.

By the time of Watson’s statement, two candidates Misagga (the incumbent) and little known Atwine Sostine had openly expressed interest in the seat, picked nomination documentations and were awaiting the ballot.

Shockingly, the rest of the other candidates who had earlier shown interest as Denis Mbidde, Muhammed Bazirengedde, Gibby Kalule and Edgar Agaba did not even bother to pick nomination forms.

In fact, Mbidde had planned to organize rival elections at Villa Park.

By the time of Misagga’s departure, three thirds of the club players had left to seek greener fodder in the next paddocks.

Kawowo Sports has established that the club will run on an interim basis until the nomination process to restore internal order shall be completed.

During Misagga’s tenure as president at Sports Club Villa Jogoo, the club won one Uganda Cup trophy and has failed to add to the 16 league titles.

Misagga as a person is a known shrewd foresighted individual with a business eye.

His bold critics point to the dictatorial tendencies as reflected in many of the hurried decision making, inability to organize regular general assemblies as required by the constitution and cases of ill-accountability.

Uncle Ben, as foldly known by a section of darling fans leaves behind foot marks in the area of fans’ mobilization and it is in his tenure that the club lured Stars Times as the main shirt sponsor.

What happens to the mighty Sports Club Villa Jogoo remains a bold question for me and you?

But, only time will tell the full story in detail.