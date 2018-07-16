2018 Airtel Rising Stars

Girls’ Final – Kampala Region Qualifiers

Uganda Martyrs’ High School, Lubaga 1-0 Gadafi Integrated School

KAWOWO SPORTS

The Airtel Rising Stars U-17 youth programme returned with a bang with the 2018 edition after a year lull.

This is the seventh season since its inception in 2011.

For a start, Kampala Region kick started the regional qualifiers with a three-day championship held at the Kitebi Primary School field and Ssendi’s playground.

Latifah Nakasi was the hero for Uganda Martyrs High School, Lubaga with a first half goal in the girl’s final against Gadafi Integrated during the final at Ssendi playground, Kabowa on Sunday.

Nakasi’s 6th minute header was the lone strike that they required to dethrone Kawempe Muslim S.S who had won the 2016 edition, the last time that the Airtel Rising Stars U-17 tournament was held.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Top Performers Rewarded

Kawempe Muslim’s Brenda Nakayenga was top scorer with two goals, Sharon Kayindu from Uganda Martyrs won the best goalkeepers’ gong whilst Hadijah Nandago from Arrows team was named the Most Valuable Player among the girls.

The preliminary round of the girls’ matches had been held a day earlier at Kitebi Primary School playground.

Airtel Uganda was represented by Remmie Kisakye (Brand and Communications Manager) as well as Noela Byuma (Brand and Strategy Manager).

FUFA, the key partners in this project had Executive Committee member Chrispus Kalibala, Deputy Youth Development officer Bashir Mutyaba, assistant coach for the U-17 team Hamza Lutalo among others.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

“We thank FUFA, all the participating teams and players for making this happen. As Airtel Uganda, we are braced and committed to continually supporting this project,” Kisakye noted.

Champions and runners up were rewarded with cash, medals and trophies as well.

Each of the participating players was rewarded with a certificate of recognition.

Uganda Martyrs High School Lubaga pocketed Shs 1,000,000 and the runners up Gadafi Integrated took home Shs. 500,000.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

After the Kampala Regional qualifiers, action swings to Buganda Region at Masaka Recreational Stadium starting Friday, 20th to Sunday, 22nd July 2018.

The Airtel Rising Stars U-17 programme is eligible for players below the age of the 17 years.

Top Accolades:

Top Scorer:

Brenda Nakayenga – 2 Goals – Kawempe Muslim

Best Goalkeepers:

Sharon Kayindu – Uganda Martyrs High School, Lubaga

MVPS: