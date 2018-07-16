Athlete Leni breaks 400M national record twice in one day

Shida Leni broke the Ugandan Women’s 400m national record twice in one day at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

In the morning of the first day of the national track and field championships, in the 400M heats, she ran 52.40 sec, which broke the National Record of 52.47 sec she had set in a National trial, on 24 February 2018.

Four hours later, she stunned watching athletes, spectators and journalists, with a startling 52.15 sec, to win the Final.

Shida has been trained for the last 5 years by the husband and wife coaching team of Kevin and Sue O’Connor.

Kevin commented;

It really surprised us that she went faster in the afternoon, as the fast 400m in the morning would have sapped some energy from her. But, the 52.15 sec, having already raced in the morning, means that both she and ourselves are confident that she can run a 400m in the 51 sec bracket. An extremely important factor in her improvement has been weight-training at the Espace Gym, in Silver Springs Hotel, Kampala

As the qualification time for the last IAAF World Championships was 52.20 sec, the implication is that she has a great chance of qualifying for the 2019 World Championships in Doha.

However, she needs do this in the period beginning from October 2018, for it to count as a qualifying time.