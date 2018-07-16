Esperance is a different challenge from Al Ahly

KCCA FC Media

KCCA FC goalkeeper Charles Lukwago admits the game against Esperance presents a different challenge from one against Al Ahly.

The Ugandan former champions won 2-0 against the Egyptian giants at Namboole in a game Lukwago excelled with match winning saves including stopping a penalty.

“We are here to try and win the game,” said Lukwago. “We have a target to pick points and we are aware of the challenge,’ he added.

“The game presents a different challenge from one against Al Ahly. We are playing away from home but we are ready.

Lukwago also thinks the target to reach the quarter finals remains so much alive.

“The target is to reach the quarter finals and from there, we can try to go till the end.

On the new players Gift Ali and Bernard Muwanga, Lukwago hopes they add strength to the team.

KCCA are second on the group A table with 3 points while Esperance lead the group with four points going into match day three.