Free spending Wakiso Giants capture two other “big guns’”

KAWOWO SPORTS

Newly created Wakiso Giants Football Club has become an instant hit across the divide for one bold reason – purchase of players every 24 hours.

As you assimilate the afore mentioned statement, the second tier club which took over from Kamuli Park FC has acquired two other players.

Goalkeeper Mansoor Mutumba and left winger James Kasibante have become the latest players to join the free spending club.

The duo joins Wakiso Giants F.C from relegated Masavu Football Club from Entebbe Municipality.

The two players agreed to the terms and conditions set before them before signing a one year employment contract with the prime objective of helping the club secure promotion to the top tier league.

Mutumba thus becomes the second goalkeeper to sign for the club after former Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and Nyamityobora goalkeeper Cleo Ssetubba signed earlier on.

They join utility players Hassan Wasswa Dazo, Isaac Ntege, Abdul-Karim Kasule, a winger as well as striker Eddie Mubiru.

Both Mubiru and Kasule have previously been playing at Western Uganda based UPL club, Mbarara City Football Club.

Wakiso Giants F.C will be coached by former SC Villa Jogoo, Lweza, URA and Mbarara City head coach Ibrahim “Uchumi” Kirya.

“We want to sign as many experienced players as possible. This will make our promotion journey easy and a reality within just one season” Kirya disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

For starters, Wakiso Giants came into force after a take over from Kamuli Park F.C at a financial transaction estimated to have cost a whooping over Shs 100M.