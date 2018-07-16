Kabonge penalty spurs KJT Academy to Airtel Rising Stars boys’ success | Kampala Regional qualifiers

2018 Airtel Rising Stars (U-17)

Boys Final:

Kampala Junior Team Academy 1-0 Spartans

Edirisa Kabonge’s well taken penalty spurred Kampala Junior Team (KJT) Academy to a 1-0 win against Spartans during the finals of the 2018 Airtel Rising Stars Kampala regional qualifiers at the Ssendi play ground in Kabowa on Sunday.

Earlier on Friday and Saturday, 15 other teams from Kampala region had tussled out in the preliminary round and early knock out stage.

KJT endured a tense post match penalty victory in the quarter finals, winning 4-3 against Mydel.

During the semi-finals, KJT had overcome St Mary’s 2-0.

Edrisa Mugerwa opened the scoring before Abbas Kyeyune added the second to book berth in the final.

The losing finalists Spartans defeated Gold Star 7-6 in the post match penalties after a goal-less affair in normal time.

Airtel Uganda Limited, the main sponsors of this annual youth championship was heavily represented during the climax with Remmie Kisakye and Noela Byuma, the Brand and Communications manager as well as the brand and strategy manager respectively.

The other partners in this project, FUFA were also represented by Edrisa Kasalirwe (chairman, Kampala region), Chrispus Kalibala, Deputy Youth Development officer Bashir Mutyaba, assistant coach for the U-17 team Hamza Lutalo among others.

Airtel Uganda’s Kisakye, during her address at the closing ceremony, remarked;

“It is an honour to preside over the 2018 Airtel Rising Stars climax in Kampala. This is one project that has riped fruits since it was kicked off. We are happy to see the players graduate from the ARS to the national team (Uganda Cranes) and respective clubs”

Champions and runners up were rewarded with cash, medals and trophies as well.

KJT smiled home with Shs 1M and the losing finalists Spartans, who had also last won in 2016 got Shs 500,000.

Each of the participating players was rewarded with a certificate of participation.

Individual Exceling players rewarded:

Like the norm has been over the years, the exceling players were rewarded with prizes.

KJT’s Abas Kyeyune, who finished with three goals took home the top scorers’ gong.

Spartans’ Mustapha Ssenabulya, despite conceding in the finals was named the best goalkeeper of the tournament.

Kabonge, scorer of that lone strike in the finals was named Most Valuable Player (MVP).

In the girls’ catergory, Uganda Martyr’s High School, Lubaga beat Gadafi Intergrated School 1-0 to win the feminine gender event which had eight teams in total.

Latifah Nakasi struck in the 6th minute for the priceless goal.

With the Kampala regional qualifiers done and dusted, focus turns to Buganda region in Masaka starting Friday, 20th to Sunday, 22nd July 2018.

The Airtel Rising Stars U-17 programme is eligible for players below the age of the 17 years.

Established players as Allan Okello, Martin Kizza Lubwama, Muhammed Shaban, Julius Poloto, Kezironi Kizito, Pius “Tz Iniesta” Obuya, Ivan Eyam, Fazila Ikwaput (Uganda Crested Cranes player now based in Kazahastan) and the like all played in this tournament.

Individual Top Performers:

Top Scorer:

Abas Kyeyune – 3 Goals – Kampala Junior Team (KJT)

Best Goalkeepers:

Mustapha Ssenabulya – Spartans

Most Valuable Player (MVP):