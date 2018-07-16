Tuesday July 17, 2018

Esperance Vs KCCA – Stade Olympique 10pm (EAT)

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda’s Caf Champions League representatives KCCA face a daunting task away to Esperance at the Stade Olympique on Tuesday.

The former immediate Ugandan champions confront the Tunisia giants beaming with confidence after their morale boosting 2-0 win over Al Ahly in their previous game.

Mike Mutebi believes his side have matured and have the capacity to pick a decent result with maximum points the target.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

“The boys believe and that’s very important,” said Mutebi. “We have learnt how to approach the games but we shall still play our way,” he added before revealing the target.

“Our aim is to win and at worst, a draw from the encounter. We respect them but on the pitch, it’s always 11 aside.

Esperance are also in great confidence and believe the win over the Kasasiro gives them edge in the race to reach the quarter finals.

The former African champions out washed Botswana’s Township Rollers in their previous game and so KCCA must be wary of the threat they pose in their own backyard.

Team News

There are no injury worries for the Ugandan side with Mutebi confirming new signings Gift Ali and Bernard Muwanga will start the game.

Probable KCCA XI:

Charles Lukwago (GK), Filbert Obenchan, Timothy Awany ©, Bernard Muwanga, Mustafa Kizza, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Gift Ali, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Allan Okello, Muhammad Shaban and Jackson Nunda.