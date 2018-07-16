Magogo interested in vacant FIFA Council seat

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) president Moses Magogo has openly expressed interest in the vacant Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) council seat.

The Ugandan, also an Executive Committee member on the Confederation of African Football Association (CAF) is among the five candidates eyeing the seat.

The other four are Elvis Chetty from Seychelles, South Africa’s Danny Jordan, Walter Nyamilandu from Malawi as well as Kenya’s Nickson Mwendwa.

The seat fell vacant following the resignation of Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi over corruption scandals.

Nyantakyi’s resignation followed a report of the controversies generated by investigative report of Tiger Eye PI.

His decision to step down follows an investigation by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, who secretly filmed Mr. Nyankakyi discussing plans to set aside 25 per cent of a proposed sponsorship deal to a company he owns in a documentary called ‘When Greed and Corruption Become the Norm’.

The composition of the FIFA Council consists of 37 members: one President (Gianni Infantino), elected by the FIFA Congress; eight Vice-Presidents, and 28 other members elected by the member associations – each for a term of four years.

A minimum of one female representative must be elected per confederation. The President and the members of the Council may serve for no more than three terms of office (whether consecutive or not).

The current African representatives on the FIFA Council are CAF President Ahmad Ahmad (Madagascar), Camara Almamy Kabele (Guinea), Abo Rida Hany (Egypt), Lydia Nsekera (Burundi), Tarek Bouchamaoui (Tunisia) and Constant Omari (Democratic Republic of Congo).