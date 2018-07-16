URA Football Club signs striker Odongo

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club remains an engaged entity in the on-going primary transfer window.

On Monday, 16th July 2018, the tax collectors confirmed yet another signing of the numerous, recruiting Matthew Tayo Odongo.

The transfer was duly confirmed by the player’s representative Hakim Kasirye.

Odongo thus agreed to a three year employment contract with the four time Uganda Premier League winners, URA FC.

Prior to the change, Odongo has been playing at Kenya Premier League outfit, Tusker which he had joined from Kariobangi Sharks.

Odongo is on a return to Tusker after having spent half of 2015-16 season with the Nairobi based outfit before forcing a loan deal to the then National Super League outfit, Kariobangi Sharks.

In Uganda, the 22 year old forward previously played for SC Victoria University (now defunct) in 2014 and Kampala University in the University Football League.

Odongo becomes the second player to join URA FC direct from the Kenya Premier League, after left winger Robert Omunuk from Tusker still.

Other new locally based players for URA include; defender Benjamin Nyakoojo from relegated Masavu, left back Yeseri Waibi from Mbarara City, URA F.C, Ronald Musana (formerly at Proline and KCCA), Abdallah Nyanzi (from Soana), Joshua Kawadwa (Bright Stars) as well as on loan Solomon Okwalinga (KCCA) and Eric Senjobe (KCCA).

URA has so far parted ways with former club captain Jimmy Kulaba who joined Tusker in the KPL and right back Fred Okot.

Okot joined champions Vipers Sports Club.

URA FC ended the 2017/18 Uganda premier league season an embarrassing 10th position with 37 points off 30 matches.

Last week, URA won their first pre-season build up game, defeating a Makerere Select side 3-2 at their training Homesdallen play ground in Gayaza.

Crafty midfielder Saidi “Saido” Kyeyune and a one Nigerian forward on trials scored for Sam Ssimbwa’s side whilst Kenneth Tumusiime netted for the select team.