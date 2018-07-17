CAF Champions League: Gift Ali, Muwanga to start for KCCA against Esperance

Mike Mutebi has named new boys Gift Alli and Bernard Muwanga in KCCA FC’s starting line-up against Esperance in the CAF Champions League.

The Ugandan league champions take on the Tunisian side in their game of the group at Stade Olympique de Radès.

Charles Lukwago maintains his place in goal. Muwanga is set to make his debut for the Kasasiro, pairing up in the heart of defense with skipper Timothy Awany.

Mustapha Kiza and Julius Poloto will play wide on the left and right respectively in what could be a flat back.

Gift Ali joins regulars Muamir Mutyaba, Sadam Juma, Allan Okello and Jackson Nunda in the middle with Muhammad Shaban to spear head the search for goals.

KCCA XI: Charles Lukwago (GK), Julius Poloto, Mustapha Kizza, Bernard Muwanga, Timothy Awany (C), Gift Ali, Sadam Juma, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Allan Okello, Jackson Nunda and Shaban Muhammad.

Substitutes: Tom Ikara (GK), Filbert Obenchan, Hassan Musana, Lawrence Bukenya, Isaac Kirabira, Steven Sserwadda and Patrick Kaddu.