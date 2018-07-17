Crested Cranes in Rwanda for CECAFA Women Championship

FUFA Media

Uganda Women National Team (Crested Cranes) has set foot in Rwanda ahead of this year’s CECAFA Championship.

The contingent of twenty players and nine officials arrived in Rwanda on Tuesday and the team is accommodated at Hotel Hilltop & Country Club, Kigali.

The tournament kicks off on Thursday, July 19 at Stade de Kigali.

Five countries are will participate in the tournament which will be played on a round robin format.

Crested Cranes’ first fixture will be against Kenya on Thursday, July 19.

Crested Cranes Squad

Ruth Aturo, Daisy Nakaziro, Juliet Adeke, Viola Namuddu, Shadia Nankya, Grace Aluka, Aisha Namukisa, Bridget Nabisaalu, Tracey Jones Akiror, Yudaya Nakayenze, Favour Nambatya, Lillian Mutuuzo, Norah Alupo, Esther Naluyimba, Phiona Nabbumba, Spencer Nakachwa, Juliet Nalukenge, Zainah Namuleme, Monica Namwase, Winnie Babirye.

FUFA Media

Team Officials

Ronnie Kalema – Leader of Delegation

Faridah Bulega – Head Coach

Edward Kaziba – Assistant Head Coach

James Magala – Goalkeepeing Coach

Mable Kabatalindwa – Team Doctor

Paul Ssali – Team Manager

Olive Mbekeka – Fitness Trainer

Margaret Kubingi – Chairperson Uganda Women Football Association

Hamzah Nsereko Kawuma – Team Media Officer