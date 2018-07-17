Crested Cranes in Rwanda for CECAFA Women Championship

Uganda Women National Team (Crested Cranes) has set foot in Rwanda ahead of this year’s CECAFA Championship.
The contingent of twenty players and nine officials arrived in Rwanda on Tuesday and the team is accommodated at Hotel Hilltop & Country Club, Kigali.
The tournament kicks off on Thursday, July 19 at Stade de Kigali.
Five countries are will participate in the tournament which will be played on a round robin format.
Crested Cranes’ first fixture will be against Kenya on Thursday, July 19.
Crested Cranes Squad
Ruth Aturo, Daisy Nakaziro, Juliet Adeke, Viola Namuddu, Shadia Nankya, Grace Aluka, Aisha Namukisa, Bridget Nabisaalu, Tracey Jones Akiror, Yudaya Nakayenze, Favour Nambatya, Lillian Mutuuzo, Norah Alupo, Esther Naluyimba, Phiona Nabbumba, Spencer Nakachwa, Juliet Nalukenge, Zainah Namuleme, Monica Namwase, Winnie Babirye.
Team Officials
- Ronnie Kalema – Leader of Delegation
- Faridah Bulega – Head Coach
- Edward Kaziba – Assistant Head Coach
- James Magala – Goalkeepeing Coach
- Mable Kabatalindwa – Team Doctor
- Paul Ssali – Team Manager
- Olive Mbekeka – Fitness Trainer
- Margaret Kubingi – Chairperson Uganda Women Football Association
- Hamzah Nsereko Kawuma – Team Media Officer
All Fixtures (EAT)
Thursday, July 19
- Kenya vs. Uganda – 3:00 pm
- Rwanda vs. Tanzania – 5:15 pm
Friday, July 20: Rest Day
Saturday, July 21
- Ethiopia vs. Uganda – 3:00 pm
- Kenya vs. Tanzania – 5:15 pm
Sunday, July 22: Rest Day
Monday, July 23
- Uganda vs. Tanzania – 3:00 pm
- Rwanda vs. Ethiopia – 5:15 pm
Tuesday, July 24: Rest Day
Wednesday, July 25
- Kenya vs. Ethiopia – 3:00 pm
- Uganda vs. Rwanda – 5:15 pm
Thursday, July 26: Rest Day
Friday, July 27
- Ethiopia vs. Tanzania – 3:00 pm
- Rwanda vs. Kenya 5:15 pm