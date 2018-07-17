Former Uganda Cranes goalkeeper lands coaching job in Lesotho

Johannesburg post

Former Uganda Cranes and Sports Club Villa Jogoo goalkeeper, Posnet Omony has been appointed as the assistant coach at Bantu Football Club, a top flight side in the Lesotho Premier League.

The 36 year old experienced shot stopper turned trainer has been the goalkeeping tactician at Premier Soccer League (PSL) outfit Chippa United since 2017 where he had joined from Matha Bucks Football Club, a second division side.

Omony kick started his career at Tooro before was spotted by Police Football Club.

He then moved to Sports Club Villa Jogoo, switching allegiance to South Africa where he kept goal for several South African clubs including Bloemfontein Celtic, Black Leopards, Black Aces, Vasco Da Gama and lately Roses United Football Club.

In 2016, Omony successfully completed a month long coaching certificate organized by the South Africa Football Association (SAFA).

By that time, he was goalkeepers’ coach at Matha Bucks FC before crossing over to Chippa United in 2017 till June 2018.

He was capped 11 times for the national team, Uganda Cranes.

Omony Profile: